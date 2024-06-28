Arrest made and witnesses sought after bus incident

A teenager has been arrested after several people were assaulted or threatened on a number 7 bus in Bristol.

It happened soon after 5pm on Tuesday 25 June in the Whiteway Road area of Easton.

Two people in their 20s were punched and bruised. A man in his 60s and another in his 30s were threatened with a knife after trying to intervene. The younger man suffered a small laceration to his forehead but thankfully the older man was unhurt. No one needed an ambulance.

Officers were called at 5.15pm and were told the suspect had fled from the bus towards Devon Road.

A boy aged 17 was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday night, 27 June, and remains in police custody.

The investigation continues and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was on the number 7 bus at the time, or in the area of Whiteway Road and Devon Road.

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation please contact us.