CCTV appeal after assault in Bishopston

CCTV images have been released of two men detectives want to speak to as part of their investigation into an altercation between a group of men in Bishopston.

The incident happened at approximately 9pm on Friday 26 April outside the Bishops Tavern in Cheltenham Road and resulted in a man being punched and suffering a broken ankle. The victim’s injury required surgery but he has since returned home.

Some of those involved were wearing golfing attire.

There were a number of people in the area who witnessed the incident and some of whom are believed to have filmed it. Detectives are keen to speak to these people as part of their enquiries.

They also want to speak to the two pictured men.

If you know who they are or witnessed the incident, please contact us.