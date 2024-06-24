CCTV appeal made following Bath burglary
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men officers would like to speak to following a burglary in Bath.
They are both described as white, of average build, with short, dark hair. They are both shown wearing light-coloured hoodies and dark-coloured trousers.
Officers believe the two men can aid their enquiries into an incident which happened on Monday 20 May.
Between 12am and 12:15am, a burglary took place at a café in Upper Borough Walls, Bath. A quantity of cash was taken.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224128505, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.