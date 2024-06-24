CCTV appeal made following Bath burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men officers would like to speak to following a burglary in Bath.

They are both described as white, of average build, with short, dark hair. They are both shown wearing light-coloured hoodies and dark-coloured trousers.

Officers believe the two men can aid their enquiries into an incident which happened on Monday 20 May.

Between 12am and 12:15am, a burglary took place at a café in Upper Borough Walls, Bath. A quantity of cash was taken.