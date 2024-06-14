CCTV image released after assault in Glastonbury

We want to identify the woman in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Glastonbury.

The victim, a woman in her fifties, was assaulted outside a supermarket in Street Road, at about 4pm on Wednesday 1 May. She suffered a serious injury to her hand as a result, which required hospital treatment.

The woman in the image is described as in her late twenties, of east Asian appearance, around 5ft 1in, with dark shoulder-length hair and wearing a red jacket.

If you know her identity, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.