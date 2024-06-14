CCTV image released after assault in Glastonbury
We want to identify the woman in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Glastonbury.
The victim, a woman in her fifties, was assaulted outside a supermarket in Street Road, at about 4pm on Wednesday 1 May. She suffered a serious injury to her hand as a result, which required hospital treatment.
The woman in the image is described as in her late twenties, of east Asian appearance, around 5ft 1in, with dark shoulder-length hair and wearing a red jacket.
If you know her identity, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224111566, or complete our online appeals form.