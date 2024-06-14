CCTV issued in robbery investigation – Bristol

Detectives investigating a robbery are releasing images of two men they need the public’s help to identify.

A man was tied up and threatened with a knife by three men who then stole money and a number of watches.

The incident happened at a property on Church Road, Bristol on Tuesday 12 March.

While traumatised by the incident, the victim thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

One of the offenders was known to the victim while he has provided descriptions of the other two.

He described both as black and aged in their 30s or 40s.

One of the men is said to have facial hair and wore a black Supply and Demand padded parker jacket with a fur and leaf logo on sleeve and silver detail zips, a dark coloured hoodie with hood pulled up, black trainers, and black trousers.

The other man wore a dark green coat which had cream inside the hood, a dark coloured hoodie with hood up, light blue skinny jeans, and dark blue trainers with white soles.

CCTV enquiries were carried out in the Church Road area following the incident and detectives are now releasing images of two men they feel may be able to help with their investigation into the incident.

As well as speaking to anyone who can help identify the men in the images, detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered any of the following watches for sale:

A silver TAG Heuer watch with silver hands

A silver Breitling watch with sapphire detail

A silver Breitling watch with a ruby coloured face

A silver watch which also doubles as a lighter

Anyone who recognises the men in the images, or has any other information which could help our inquiry, is asked to contact us.