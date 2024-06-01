Did you witness fail-to-stop collision in Wellington?

Dashcam and witnesses are sought after a fail-to-stop collision between a van and a bike in Wellington.

It happened in Mantle Street at approximately 8.45am on Thursday 30 May.

The cyclist, who is a teenage boy, sustained minor physical injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.

The driver of a grey Ford Transit van drove away from the scene after the collision.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving in the surrounding area and may have relevant dashcam showing the vehicle involved.

If you can assist us, please contact us online or on 101 and quoting log number 215 of 30 May.