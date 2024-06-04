Do you recognise this man?
Officers investigating an assault in a Weston-super-Mare bar are releasing an image as part of their enquiries.
They would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident which happened on Saturday 27 April.
The man pictured is of large build, with short, brown hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a green jumper, blue jeans, and brown boots.
At around 1am, an unknown man punched the victim in the face at Skinny’s Bar, in Richmond Street.
The victim sustained a broken nose in the incident, for which they sought medical attention for.
If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us now.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224107182, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.