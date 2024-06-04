Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault in a Weston-super-Mare bar are releasing an image as part of their enquiries.

They would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident which happened on Saturday 27 April.

The man pictured is of large build, with short, brown hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a green jumper, blue jeans, and brown boots.

At around 1am, an unknown man punched the victim in the face at Skinny’s Bar, in Richmond Street.

The victim sustained a broken nose in the incident, for which they sought medical attention for.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us now.