Investigation into death of a man in Yeovil

An investigation is being carried out following the sudden death of a man in Yeovil on Sunday 23 June.

We were called to a block of flats in Raglan Terrace at approximately 7pm where a man was pronounced deceased.

We believe the deceased is a man in his 60s, although the formal identification process is still to be completed.

Four arrests have been made, including two men in their 50s on suspicion of murder. A third man, also in his 50s, and a woman, in her 40s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender earlier this morning (Tuesday 25 June). All remain in custody at this time.

Acting Inspector Rose Green said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s next of kin, who we were able to trace and update yesterday afternoon. They will be supported by specially-trained officers and we updated as our enquiries progress. “The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading our enquiries into the man’s tragic death and people living in the area can expect to see an increased presence while that work takes place. “Our enquiries are at an early stage but we have arrested four people as we seek to establish the facts around what has happened. “Investigations of this nature are thankfully rare in Yeovil, but we understand the community may be concerned to learn of this news. Therefore, we’d like to reassure people we do not believe there to be any increased risk to public safety, and we’ll be carrying out high-visibility patrols so feel free to stop those officers and PCSOs to raise with us any concerns you may have.”

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224162697.