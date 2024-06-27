Man charged after Stogumber incident

A 37-year-old man has been charged after people were threatened in Stogumber on Tuesday (25 June).

We were called to Station Road shortly after 3pm. Officers attended and arrested a man at a nearby address. No one was injured in the incident.

Dean Cohen, of Stogumber, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today charged with possession of a bladed article and common assault.

Acting Neighbourhood Sergeant Hayden Smith said: “While incidents like this are rare, we fully appreciate the concern it has caused in the community. “Neighbourhood officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area this week and if you have any concerns then please do speak them.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.