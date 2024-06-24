Man charged in Hambrook murder investigation
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Gloucestershire over the weekend.
Gary Moore, 64, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 24 June).
Emergency services were called to a residential property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, at about 9.55am on Saturday 22 June. Sadly, a man was found deceased at the scene.
Moore, of Mill Lane, was arrested a short time afterwards and taken into custody for questioning.
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday authorised a charge of murder and Moore was remanded ahead of his first court appearance.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be 93-year-old Robert Moore, who was commonly known as Bob.
“Specially-trained officers will continue to support and update Bob’s family and all our thoughts are with them at this very upsetting time for them.”