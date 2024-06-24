Man charged in Hambrook murder investigation

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Gloucestershire over the weekend.

Gary Moore, 64, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 24 June).

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, at about 9.55am on Saturday 22 June. Sadly, a man was found deceased at the scene.

Moore, of Mill Lane, was arrested a short time afterwards and taken into custody for questioning.

The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday authorised a charge of murder and Moore was remanded ahead of his first court appearance.