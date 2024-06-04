Man charged with arson after 2022 fire

A man has been charged with an arson offence following a fire at a block of flats in 2022.

Emergency services were called to Eccleston House, in Bristol, shortly after 6am on Thursday 20 October 2022. A number of people received treatment at the scene from medics for smoke inhalation.

Israel Baber, who lived within the complex in Aiken Street, has been charged with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 4 June).

Detective Inspector Laura Miller, senior investigating officer, said: “We would like to thank the community, especially the residents of Eccleston House, for their help and patience while this fire was investigated.

“We would like to remind the public everyone has a right to a fair trial and therefore would ask no material or commentary is published, including on social media, that could prejudice these live legal proceedings.”