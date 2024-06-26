Man dies following A371 collision

Sadly, a man has died following a collision on the A371 near Wincanton at about 5.20am today, Wednesday 26 June.

He was one of four people in a van who were injured in a collision with a lorry between West Hill and Gibbet Road. The lorry driver was shocked but unhurt.

Officers are trying to trace the man’s family, who are abroad. Although formal identification has not yet taken place, he is believed to be in his twenties.

The other three men in the van are all in their thirties, and their families have been contacted.

One of them remains in hospital for treatment to injuries which are serious but not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Another remains in hospital for observation with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while a fourth has been discharged following treatment.

The A371 reopened at about 4pm following a collision investigation and the recovery of the vehicles.

If you saw the collision or have any other information or dashcam footage which could help our investigation, we’d like to hear from you.