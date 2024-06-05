Man in court following fatal collision in Street

A 30-year-old man appeared at South Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 5 June) in connection with a fatal collision in Green Lane Avenue, Street.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a Transit van at about 5.20pm on Thursday 16 March last year. The pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman, sadly died as a result.

Reece James McKinven, of Pearmain Road, Street, has been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence, causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance, and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).



He didn’t enter a plea at today’s hearing and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 8 July.