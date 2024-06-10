Man jailed for 10 years following guilty verdict

A 30-year-old man has been jailed after attempting to rape a woman in Weston-super-Mare town centre.

Florin Griu, of Orchard Street, Weston-super-Mare, was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 4 April of attempted rape and sexual assault.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday 31 May to 10 years in prison for the offences. After his release, he will then spend an addition three years on extended licence.

The offences relate to an incident which occurred on 21 April last year.

The jury heard how Griu approached the victim and attempted to rape her before the victim cried out, causing him to flee the scene.

After receiving the report, detectives began investigating the case and worked with colleagues at North Somerset Council to carry out extensive CCTV searches. As a result they were able to track Griu’s movements as he left his home address, committed the offence and then returned home.

He was identified and arrested on 25 April and charged the following day.

Detective Inspector Claire Millington said: “This is a horrific offence against a vulnerable victim who I cannot praise enough for having the strength and courage to come forward.

“Florin Griu chose to target the victim, saw an opportunity to meet his own depraved needs and showed no care or concern for the impact his actions would have.

“Griu has continually denied it was him in the CCTV footage, but the evidence against him was overwhelming.”