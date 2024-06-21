Man jailed for breaching injunction eight times

A man who breached his civil injunction eight times has been jailed.

Kyle Pople, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight months in prison after he was found guilty of breaching his injunction between 26 April to 11 May this year.

Taunton Magistrates Court heard how the 36-year-old breached terms banning him from aggressively begging, using and leaving drug paraphernalia outside shop doors and was found under the influence of drink and drugs in a state of undress.

All incidents happened within Bridgwater’s town centre.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-Ordinator, Lily Crowther-Luke, said: “Pople had been offered support repeatedly, including help in being housed, however he continued to offend and commit offences.

“Civil injunctions are designed to prevent anti-social behaviour through positive requirements and by deterring specific behaviour.

“In this case, Pople has disregarded and ignored this injunction and has persisted with his offending.”

Along with his eight-month custodial sentence, Pople was handed a two-year extension to his civil injunction at the sentencing hearing on Friday 7 June.

This will prohibit him from: