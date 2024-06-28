Man jailed for raping two women in Bristol
A 26-year-old man has been handed an 11-year prison sentence and indefinite notification requirements for raping and sexually assaulting two teenage women in Bristol.
Nathan Catherall, from Croydon, met his victims, who were 18 and 19 at the time the offences took place in 2020 and 2021, on a dating app and later raped them.
He was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration at Bristol Crown Court last month and was sentenced at the same court yesterday (27 June).
These incidents have had a significant impact on the victims who said they had been terrified by their ordeals.
Speaking in court, one of his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “Sometimes I feel numb thinking about what has happened. I managed to push down my feelings for so long so that I didn’t have to deal with the pain.”
“I like to think of myself as a strong powerful woman but in that moment I lost those traits and I lost me. I was so scared.”
She added: “I hope I can learn to forgive myself for being so hard on myself after you raped me and I hope I can treat my body better healing from this than I did dealing with it. I don’t want to cry, and I don’t want to hate myself, I want to love my body and I want to love me.”
Catherall was found guilty in May.
Sentencing Catherall on Thursday, Recorder Kate Brunner KC said he had a “worrying attitude of entitlement” and an “absolute lack of insight” into his offending.
She also praised the victims for their “enormous strength and courage”.
Investigating officer Ellen Rye said: “Rape myths and stereotypes should not form a part of our modern society and have no place in safe sexual relationships.
“No always means no and can be demonstrated in various ways. It doesn’t have to be verbal and whichever way a person communicates it, it is valid and should be respected by the other party.
“This was not respected by Nathan Catherall who chose to ignore each victims right to say no for his own gratification.
“The victims in this case showed the utmost courage, strength and bravery by sharing their experience with the court and I commend them for that.”
You can report rape or sexual assault, whether it is recent or non-recent by calling 101 or visiting www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/rape-and-sexual-assault/
If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.