Man jailed for raping two women in Bristol

A 26-year-old man has been handed an 11-year prison sentence and indefinite notification requirements for raping and sexually assaulting two teenage women in Bristol.

Nathan Catherall, from Croydon, met his victims, who were 18 and 19 at the time the offences took place in 2020 and 2021, on a dating app and later raped them.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration at Bristol Crown Court last month and was sentenced at the same court yesterday (27 June).

These incidents have had a significant impact on the victims who said they had been terrified by their ordeals.

Speaking in court, one of his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “Sometimes I feel numb thinking about what has happened. I managed to push down my feelings for so long so that I didn’t have to deal with the pain.” “I like to think of myself as a strong powerful woman but in that moment I lost those traits and I lost me. I was so scared.” She added: “I hope I can learn to forgive myself for being so hard on myself after you raped me and I hope I can treat my body better healing from this than I did dealing with it. I don’t want to cry, and I don’t want to hate myself, I want to love my body and I want to love me.”

Catherall was found guilty in May.

Sentencing Catherall on Thursday, Recorder Kate Brunner KC said he had a “worrying attitude of entitlement” and an “absolute lack of insight” into his offending.

She also praised the victims for their “enormous strength and courage”.