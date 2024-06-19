Man seriously assaulted in Frome

A 27-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted in Frome.

The incident happened in Trinity Street at around 8pm on Friday (June 14).

The victim was assaulted by three other men and suffered a fractured jaw, which required surgery.

The only descriptions we currently have of the offenders are that they’re all men and in their twenties.

An investigation is underway and we’re appealing for any witnesses to this incident, especially anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to come forward.

If you can help, please contact us.