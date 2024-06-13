Man who stole from shop before assaulting PCSO jailed

A man who stole alcohol from a Bath supermarket and threw a glass bottle at a PCSO has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Stanley Marsh, of no fixed address, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and theft when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court last week.

Marsh also admitted using threatening and abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Police received reports Marsh was harassing members of the public and pushing them at the Sainsburys Local on Saw Close at around 8.30pm on Sunday 2 June.

When a PCSO attended Marsh became abusive towards them and threw a glass bottle at them.

Marsh was already subject to a CBO which banned him from entering Bath city centre.

Inspector Jon Nash, from the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Marsh’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. He intimidated members of the public, shoplifted and physically assaulted a PCSO.

“The CBO he was subject to was in place to prevent him from causing trouble and by jailing him for 20 weeks magistrates have sent a strong message that if an individual breaches their CBO, they will face a significant penalty.”