Men in court thanks to your calls

Five men are due in court today, Thursday 06 June, after officers responded to reports of a disturbance just off Stapleton Road in Bristol.

At 12.30am on Wednesday 05 June officers were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in Clifton Place involving a group of young people.

Several units responded and by around 1am five men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested nearby.

Attending officers also seized drugs and weapons from the area.

Four men are due before Bristol Magistrates today charged with possessing an offensive weapon – a machete or sword – in public:

Ismail Jama, 22, of Southmead

Amir Mohamoud, 22, of Eastville

Nashdad Suleyman, 18, of St Philips

Yahaye Ali, 18, of Brislington.

A boy aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was released on conditional bail to appear at Bristol Youth Court in July charged with possessing an offensive weapon – a knuckle duster.

A fifth man, Warfa Muse, 22, of no fixed abode, is charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and assaulting emergency workers

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Gent said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who told us what was happening. It’s clear to me that people living and working in the Stapleton Road area will not tolerate crime and anti-social behaviour – and nor should they have to.

“We’ve been carrying out weapons sweeps and targeted patrols in recent months, but just last week people were injured in stabbings. Thankfully their injuries were not life-threatening.

“Since then we’ve been in the area with our mobile police station talking with local people and we continue to carry out knife crime awareness visits to schools and youth groups.

“No one wants to see children injured or in court for hurting someone else, and we can’t tackle this issue alone. We need you, the parents, carers, aunties and uncles of young people to tell them that carrying a knife is risky, illegal, and unacceptable.”