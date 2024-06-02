Motorcyclist dies in collision on A303

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car on the A303 near Horton in Somerset.

Emergency services were called at approximately 7pm yesterday evening (Saturday 1 June).

Sadly, a man in his 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been notified and our sympathies are with them. We will ensure they have access to support through a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The driver of the silver Ford Fiesta involved in the collision remained at the scene and assisted our enquiries.

The A303 was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out. It was reopened overnight and we are grateful for road users’ patience and understanding while emergency crews responded to this incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and therefore we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us, or was driving in the area and may have dashcam showing the vehicles prior to the collision, to please contact us online or on 101 and quoting reference number 5224140973.