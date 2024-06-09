Multiple arrests made following assault in Bristol

Nine people have been arrested following an assault in Easton in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 9 June).

Officers are at the scene and a cordon remains in place following an assault which happened near Rawnsley Park, Bristol, at around 4.40am.

Two men in their 20s have been taken to hospital with knife wounds, one of whom is in serious condition.

Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody. We believe the individuals involved are known to each other.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “This is a significant incident and I am conscious there have been a number of similar incidents of this nature over the past few months. “I also understand there is a great deal of concern among the community around knife crime. We remain dedicated to reducing serious violence and knife crime, especially among young people. Earlier this year, we launched a proactive operation targeting serious violence and knife crime and we are working closely with partners to identify and tackle the root causes. “A police cordon remains in place in Beaumont Terrace and Rawnsley Park and officers will be providing an increased high-visibility presence in the area over the coming days. “If you have any concerns or questions, please do speak to our officers out on patrol.”

Easton Way is closed between the junction with Stapleton Road and Pennywell Road. There is also no access to Easton Way from Old Market.

If you were in the Stapleton Road / Rawnsley Park area between 4.15-5am this morning and witnessed anything suspicious, or have any video footage which could aid our enquiries, please call us.