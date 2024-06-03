Off-duty officer assaulted after disrupting aggravated burglary in Bridgwater
An off-duty officer suffered injuries after being assaulted while disrupting an aggravated burglary.
The officer saw two people acting suspiciously on the Bower Manor estate in Bridgwater, in the early hours of Tuesday 22 May.
Both suspects made their way over a fence into a garden, which is when the officer intervened.
On challenging the suspects, the officer was spat at, physically assaulted and threatened, but he managed to arrest both suspects, before other officers arrived at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of common assault on an emergency worker, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife), while a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of common assault on an emergency worker and aggravated burglary. Both have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Insp Stuart Williams said: “This was a courageous and selfless act by the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident. His sole aim was to protect the public and prevent an offence from occurring, but in doing so he’s unfortunately been assaulted.
“Although he suffered injuries, thankfully they were not serious and he’s chosen to return to active duties. We’ll be ensuring he continues to get any support he needs.
“The investigation into the aggravated burglary, the assault on the officer, and other related offences is ongoing and two teenage boys remain on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.”