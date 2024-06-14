Pedestrian injured in collision – Bristol

We’re investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Wednesday (June 12) by the Tesco Express in Shirehampton Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, suffered multiple fractures and remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a silver estate, has been spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.

We know there were a number of vehicles and pedestrians in the area at the time, and we’d appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet spoken with the police to get in touch. We’re also appealing for any relevant mobile phone, dashcam or other footage to be sent in.

If you can help, please contact us.