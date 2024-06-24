Serial burglar jailed for more than three years

A man has been jailed after admitting carrying out multiple burglaries across Somerset and Dorset.

Luke Spencer, of Corfe Mullen, Dorset, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court to three years and one month in prison having previously pleading guilty to four counts of burglary.

Sentencing Spencer last week, the judge also took into consideration three other burglaries and an attempted burglary which he accepted responsibility for.

In addition to the burglary offences, the 35-year-old also admitted one count each of going equipped to steal, assault causing actual bodily harm and driving without insurance.

The offences took place in January and April this year in Bridgwater, Curry Rivel, Taunton and Wellington in Somerset as well as Mosterton and Sturminster Marshall in Dorset.

Investigating officer PC Brennan Brown said: “Luke Spencer is a prolific criminal who repeatedly broke into commercial addresses to steal tobacco products for his own gain.

“Spencer had no choice but to plead guilty due to the evidence we gathered, and I hope his pleas along with the sentence he has subsequently received, provide some reassurance to the businesses he targeted and the wider community how seriously both the police and the courts take this kind of offending.”

Emma Hendy, of Bridgwater, has also pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in relation to the Wellington incident.

The 47-year-old, who has also admitted a charge of permitting the use of a motor vehicle without insurance, is due to be sentenced for the offences at Taunton Crown Court on 4 September.