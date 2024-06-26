Serious injury collision closes A371

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury collision which has closed the A371 near Wincanton.

The call came in at about 5.20am today, Wednesday 26 June, reporting a collision between a Citroen van and a lorry near Bratton Seymour.

Four people from the van have been injured, one significantly, and we have not yet been able to trace their next of kin.

The lorry driver is shocked but unhurt.

The A371 is closed between West Hill and Gibbet Road. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone travelling to the Glastonbury Festival on the A303 eastbound can take the alternative A36/A361, A350/A361, or continue past the A371 and take the A359 or A37.

If you saw the collision or have any other information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 giving log number 130 of today, 26 June.