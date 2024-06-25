During the week of 10-16 June, Avon and Somerset Police officers and staff were involved in a regional drugs operation, working alongside their colleagues in Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire police.

More than 60 arrests were made and drugs worth more than £150,000 – including crack cocaine, cannabis and heroin – were seized across the South West. Also seized were weapons including firearms, a Sumurai sword, a machete and knives and more than £198,000 in cash.

Here in Avon and Somerset results included:

Six arrests made for suspected drug offences

Three warrants carried out

13 vulnerable children/young people engaged with and protected

26 vulnerable adults engaged with and protected

Cocaine, cannabis, ecstacy, anabolic steroids and other controlled drugs seized

Over £31,000 of cash seized

Recovery of a zombie knife

92 dedicated patrols carried out in areas of suspected drug activity

17 drugs-related engagement events within schools, a university and a youth club

Four ‘Talk to us’ open events held for the public

In Taunton, two people were arrested following an intelligence-led operation. A 33-year-old man has since been charged with 10 offences including possession of class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class C drugs. He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 15 July. A woman in her thirties has been released under investigation.

In Longwell Green, officers stopped a 22-year-old man from London for using a mobile phone while driving. He was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent, and then further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. During this incident, officers seized suspected class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash. The man has been released on unconditional bail for enquiries to continue.

In Portishead, a warrant was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property following intelligence provided by the community. A zombie knife and drug paraphernalia were seized from the property. No arrest has been made yet, but enquiries are continuing.

Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole said: “Once again, as we join forces with our policing colleagues to help keep the South West free of drugs, we’ve been able to take criminals, drugs and weapons off the streets, help and protect vulnerable people and carry out drug awareness activities.

“Criminals intent on illegal drug supply that harm our communities will continue to find that there is no place for them in Avon and Somerset, or indeed in our neighbouring counties. We’re committed to working together with our colleagues to disrupt the drugs market and dismantle the Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) who are profiteering from controlling supply.

“We thank our communities for the information they have shared with us, which support our operations and ongoing work.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “It’s important police carry out these operations to work towards all areas across Avon and Somerset being free from the misery that illegal drug use and exploitation can bring.

“Drug use can create a multitude of problems in an area, from exploitation of people to anti-social behaviour issues, shoplifting and many more issues. My office commissions services to support people with addiction issues, or those at risk of getting involved in drug activity – to help prevent people becoming involved.

“I would encourage members of the public who have concerns about potential drug activity happening in their areas to report any information they have to the police. online, or by calling 101. You can also report anonymously online through Crimestoppers, online or by calling. Often lots of smaller pieces of information, when added together, make up the full picture of what is going on in an area.”