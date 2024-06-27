Taunton man charged with seven burglary offences
We’ve charged a 22-year-old man from Taunton with a series of offences including burglary and thefts from motor vehicles.
Gareth Louis, of Duke Street, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 25) after being charged with:
- Seven counts of burglary
- Three counts of taking a vehicle without consent, and a further charge of aggravated taking without consent
- Three counts of theft from a motor vehicle
- One count of interfering with a motor vehicle
- One count of possessing a bladed article
- One count of criminal damage
- One count of driving while under the influence of alcohol
- Two counts of driving without insurance
- Two counts of driving without a licence
The burglary offences happened in the Staplegrove and Taunton areas, and all the charges relate to incidents between Friday 17 May and Sunday 23 June.
Louis’ next appearance will be at Taunton Crown Court.