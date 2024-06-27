Taunton man charged with seven burglary offences

We’ve charged a 22-year-old man from Taunton with a series of offences including burglary and thefts from motor vehicles.

Gareth Louis, of Duke Street, appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 25) after being charged with:

Seven counts of burglary

Three counts of taking a vehicle without consent, and a further charge of aggravated taking without consent

Three counts of theft from a motor vehicle

One count of interfering with a motor vehicle

One count of possessing a bladed article

One count of criminal damage

One count of driving while under the influence of alcohol

Two counts of driving without insurance

Two counts of driving without a licence

The burglary offences happened in the Staplegrove and Taunton areas, and all the charges relate to incidents between Friday 17 May and Sunday 23 June.

Louis’ next appearance will be at Taunton Crown Court.