Three men appear in court charged with GBH

Three men appeared in court today (Tuesday 11 June) charged with causing GBH with intent following an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday (9 June).

Billy Lane, 23, of Ealing appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court alongside Nathan Smith, 33, and Kyle Nutley, 53, both of Weston-super-Mare.

Lane was remanded into custody while both Smith and Nutley were released on conditional bail pending further hearings.

The charges relate to an incident on Alexandra Parade shortly before 9pm on Sunday in which a man sustained non-life threatening stab wounds.

No further action will be taken against a fourth man, aged 28, who was also arrested following the incident.