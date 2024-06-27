Two remain in police custody after Yeovil death

Two men remain in police custody as our investigations into the death of a man in Yeovil continue.

Officers were called to flats in Raglan Terrace at about 7pm on Sunday 23 June. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in police custody.

A third man, also in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s were later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released under investigation.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are leading enquiries into the death of the man, who has not yet been formally identified. We believe he’s a man in his 60s and have been in touch with his next of kin, who have our sympathy.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.