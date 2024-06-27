Two remain in police custody after Yeovil death
Two men remain in police custody as our investigations into the death of a man in Yeovil continue.
Officers were called to flats in Raglan Terrace at about 7pm on Sunday 23 June. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in police custody.
A third man, also in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s were later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released under investigation.
Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are leading enquiries into the death of the man, who has not yet been formally identified. We believe he’s a man in his 60s and have been in touch with his next of kin, who have our sympathy.
We’d like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224162697, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.