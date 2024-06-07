Witness appeal after man found injured

We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was found with stab wounds at the M32 skatepark in Eastville, Bristol last night, Thursday 6 June.

Police and ambulance crews were called just after 11pm after he was found injured by a passer-by.

The man is in his forties and is being treated in hospital for injuries described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Initial enquiries were carried out last night and the scene was searched this morning, Friday 7 June.

The offender is described as a white man.

If you were in the area last night and saw anything or have any dashcam footage please contact us.