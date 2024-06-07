Witness appeal after man found injured
We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was found with stab wounds at the M32 skatepark in Eastville, Bristol last night, Thursday 6 June.
Police and ambulance crews were called just after 11pm after he was found injured by a passer-by.
The man is in his forties and is being treated in hospital for injuries described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
Initial enquiries were carried out last night and the scene was searched this morning, Friday 7 June.
The offender is described as a white man.
If you were in the area last night and saw anything or have any dashcam footage please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224146193, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.