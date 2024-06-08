Witness appeal following collision in Winford

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Winford today (Saturday 8 June).

Officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the B3130 Chew Road, in Winford, near the cattle market, following a report at around 11.55am.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage.

If you were in the area between 11.30am and 12pm, please call 101 and quote log 384 to the call handler.