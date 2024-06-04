Witnesses sought after man assaulted woman in Yeovil
A woman was assaulted during a confrontation in a car park in Yeovil and we are hoping there may be witnesses who have not yet come forward.
The incident happened at approximately 5pm on Thursday 4 April in the Asda car park, off Preston Road.
A man – described as white, in his 20s, with short dark blond hair, slim and approximately 5ft 10ins – is reported to have assaulted the victim after an incident when they were both driving.
We understand he punched the woman in the head on a number of occasions, before leaving the scene in a black or dark blue Volkswagen Golf.
The woman was treated for concussion at Yeovil District Hospital and also sustained bruising.
A 26-year-old man attended a voluntary police interview in connection with our enquiries last month.
Anyone with information can contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224086105.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224086105, or complete our online appeals form.