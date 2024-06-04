Witnesses sought after man assaulted woman in Yeovil

A woman was assaulted during a confrontation in a car park in Yeovil and we are hoping there may be witnesses who have not yet come forward.

The incident happened at approximately 5pm on Thursday 4 April in the Asda car park, off Preston Road.

A man – described as white, in his 20s, with short dark blond hair, slim and approximately 5ft 10ins – is reported to have assaulted the victim after an incident when they were both driving.

We understand he punched the woman in the head on a number of occasions, before leaving the scene in a black or dark blue Volkswagen Golf.

The woman was treated for concussion at Yeovil District Hospital and also sustained bruising.

A 26-year-old man attended a voluntary police interview in connection with our enquiries last month.

Anyone with information can contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224086105.