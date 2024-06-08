Witnesses sought following assault in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into an assault in Bristol earlier today (Saturday 8 June).

Officers were called to Gainsborough Square, in Lockleaze, at around 4pm following reports of an altercation involving a group of young people, one of whom had a bladed article.

A teenage boy presented at hospital with a cut to his arm, for which he required stitches. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

The suspect is described as black, of slim build, and in his teens. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, black trousers and black trainers.

Detectives are especially keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or have footage of it. If you can help, please call us.