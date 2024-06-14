Witnesses sought following collision in Bristol

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a fail-to-stop collision in Bristol.

We were called just after midnight on Sunday 9 June to the A370 Brunel Way following a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital by land ambulance. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing and she remains in hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle involved, a dark-coloured car, failed to stop at the scene and officers are keen to identify the vehicle as part of their enquiries.

The road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out and was fully reopened just before 4am.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage which could aid our enquiries, please call us.