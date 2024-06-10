Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bristol last night (Sunday 9 June).

Officers were called at around 5.30pm to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A370 Brunel Way.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Despite the best efforts of emergency services personnel, she sadly died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. They will be offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was closed to traffic travelling into Bristol before being reopened at around 9pm. We would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while officers carried out their enquiries.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please contact us.