Appeal after collision near Long Ashton Park and Ride

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision on the B3128, near the Long Ashton Park and Ride, on Friday evening.

We were called at 5.50pm on Friday 28 June to a report of a collision involving a dark blue food delivery motorbike and a white van advertising a landscaping company.

The rider of the motorbike suffered serious – but not life-threatening – injuries and remains in hospital. The van driver was uninjured.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.