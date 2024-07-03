Appeal after collision near Long Ashton Park and Ride
We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision on the B3128, near the Long Ashton Park and Ride, on Friday evening.
We were called at 5.50pm on Friday 28 June to a report of a collision involving a dark blue food delivery motorbike and a white van advertising a landscaping company.
The rider of the motorbike suffered serious – but not life-threatening – injuries and remains in hospital. The van driver was uninjured.
If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224169080, or complete our online appeals form.