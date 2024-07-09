Appeal following assault in Glastonbury

Officers investigating an assault in Glastonbury are seeking the public’s help to aid their enquiries.

They are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured as part of the investigation into the incident which took place in Magdalene Street on Wednesday 26 June.

The man is described as white, of slim build, approximately 6ft tall, in his 20s with short, fair hair. He is show wearing beige shorts and is topless, he was earlier pictured wearing a grey T-shirt.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm, when an unknown suspect pushed and then attempted to punch the victim, who is in his 70s.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries but was understandably shaken by the incident.

If you were in the area and witness the event, or you recognise the individual pictured, please contact us.

