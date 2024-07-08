CCTV appeal after Bristol bank branch damage

Detectives investigating damage to a bank building in Bristol city centre last month have today released CCTV footage of four people they want to speak to.

At approximately 3am on Monday 10 June a group of people smashed the windows of the Barclays branch in Broadmead and threw red paint over the walls of the building.

The four people police want to identify are described as:

Three men of slim build, wearing all black, with face coverings.

A white woman, of slim build, wearing all black and carrying a blue shopping bag.

If you know who they are or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us.