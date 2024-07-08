CCTV appeal after Bristol bank branch damage
Detectives investigating damage to a bank building in Bristol city centre last month have today released CCTV footage of four people they want to speak to.
At approximately 3am on Monday 10 June a group of people smashed the windows of the Barclays branch in Broadmead and threw red paint over the walls of the building.
The four people police want to identify are described as:
- Three men of slim build, wearing all black, with face coverings.
- A white woman, of slim build, wearing all black and carrying a blue shopping bag.
If you know who they are or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224148983, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.