CCTV appeal released following burglary in Frome

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection with an investigation into burglary and fraud offences in Frome.

A man in his seventies had his wallet and cash stolen during a burglary at his home in The Butts area, which happened sometime overnight between Sunday 12 May and the following morning. His bank cards were then fraudulently used at retail premises in the town during the early hours of Monday 13 May.

The man in the images, who we want to speak to, is described as white, of slim build, and wearing a black coat, trousers, trainers, and cap.

If you recognise him, or have any information which could help us, please call on 101.