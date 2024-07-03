CCTV appeal released following burglary in Frome
We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to identify in connection with an investigation into burglary and fraud offences in Frome.
A man in his seventies had his wallet and cash stolen during a burglary at his home in The Butts area, which happened sometime overnight between Sunday 12 May and the following morning. His bank cards were then fraudulently used at retail premises in the town during the early hours of Monday 13 May.
The man in the images, who we want to speak to, is described as white, of slim build, and wearing a black coat, trousers, trainers, and cap.
If you recognise him, or have any information which could help us, please call on 101.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224121577, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.