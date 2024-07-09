Investigation into Batcombe burglary attempts

We are asking the public to contact us with any information that could help our enquiries into several burglary-related incidents in Batcombe, near Bruton, last month.

We have received three reports of burglaries or attempted burglaries being carried out in the early hours of Wednesday 19 June.

We have obtained CCTV showing two people who we are hoping someone can help us identify because we wish to speak to them in connection with our enquiries.

The pair are described as male and wearing dark clothing.

The neighbourhood team has been carrying out additional patrols since these incidents were reported to us.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the two people we wish to identify, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224158341.