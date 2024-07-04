Man arrested after criminal damage in Bath

A man has been arrested in Bath after a number of police vehicles were damaged this morning (Thursday 4 July).

At approximately 8.50am, a man was seen to smash windscreens of several vehicles parked in Manvers Street.

The suspect was soon detained on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting three emergency workers during the course of the arrest. No officer sustained any significant physical injury.

The man was also further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a mosque, a short distance away in Pierrepont Street, after a door was damaged earlier today.

Inspector Jon Nash, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have arrested a man, in his 30s, who remains in police custody.

“A number of police vehicles were damaged in the incident which means they will have to be taken off the road while they are repaired.

“We’d like to reassure the public we have ensured there remains sufficient police vehicles in Bath to enable us to continue to provide an effective response to any other incidents that occur in the city.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have footage, is asked to police contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224173188.”