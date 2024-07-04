Two men jailed for life for murder of Dominic Wilson

Two men have been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 26 years, for murdering Dominic Wilson in Weston-super-Mare last year.

Andrew Dymock, 33, of Queens Avenue, Portishead, and Robert White, 37, of no fixed address, attacked the 43-year-old at a flat in Upper Church Road in the early hours of Monday 27 November.

They were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (28 June) and were sentenced today (4 July) at the same court.

In a statement following sentencing, Dominic’s family, who have asked for privacy, said: “After what has been an extremely difficult nine months for our family, we would like to express our relief at the outcome of the trial. “We are grateful that the jury were able to reach the right decision and that they found both males guilty of attacking and then murdering Dominic in a place where he should have been able to feel safe. “Nothing will bring Dominic back to his mum, his three children and his family. “We have been torn apart by the events of that morning, but this result at least gives us some sense of justice and a sense of relief that these two men will be held accountable for their actions. “Rest in heavenly peace Dominic.”

Dymock and White had stolen the keys to the flat in a robbery earlier that night which they carried out with Kerry Miles, 39, and Zachery Stone, 26, both of Dickenson Road in Weston-super-Mare.

Dymock and White then used the keys to access the flat where Dominic was staying and where they robbed him. During the 74 seconds they were in the flat, they also fatally stabbed Dominic.

All four men were charged with – and pleaded guilty to – robbery while Dymock and White were also charged with murder. They were found guilty of murdering Dominic last week.

Mrs Justice Yip sentenced Dymock and White to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years. They were also sentenced to five years and nine months and 10 years for the two robberies with these sentences to run concurrently.

Andrew Dymock and Robert White

Stone was sentenced to a three-year custodial sentence and Miles four years in prison.

Kerry Miles and Zachery Stone

