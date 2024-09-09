Appeal for witnesses after motorcycle stolen – Taunton

We are appealing for anyone with any relevant footage after a motorcycle was stolen in Taunton.

Officers are investigating after the bike was stolen from Rossiter Road, in Taunton, at around 1am on Thursday 29 August.

One of the offenders was wearing an all-black tracksuit and was carrying a bag over his shoulder. The other offender was wearing a blue tracksuit hoodie and grey bottoms and was wearing a balaclava.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The bike has now been recovered and has been reunited with its owner.

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage covering the area anytime between 12.30-1am, please contact us.