Appeal for witnesses following car key burglaries

We are appealing for witnesses and any relevant footage after a series of car key burglaries.

On Tuesday 27 August at around 1am, three unknown men wearing dark clothes broke into two properties and stole car keys. They attempted to break into a third property but were unsuccessful.

They subsequently used the car keys to gain access to vehicles parked on the victims’ drives and stole them.

One of the three stolen vehicles has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate the other two stolen vehicles.