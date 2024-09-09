Appeal for witnesses following car key burglaries
We are appealing for witnesses and any relevant footage after a series of car key burglaries.
On Tuesday 27 August at around 1am, three unknown men wearing dark clothes broke into two properties and stole car keys. They attempted to break into a third property but were unsuccessful.
They subsequently used the car keys to gain access to vehicles parked on the victims’ drives and stole them.
One of the three stolen vehicles has since been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to locate the other two stolen vehicles.
Officer in the case, PC Tracy Bond, said: “We understand that incidents like this can be incredibly distressing for many people. Not only are people coming into your home, your safe space, without your consent, but they are also taking something which, for many of us, we require for our livelihoods.
“We are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing Team to carry out patrols in the area and ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to get in touch.
“We are doing everything we can to investigate these crimes, but we need the public’s help. If you saw anything, or have any relevant footage of Holly Walk, in Radstock, Beauchamp Avenue, in Midsomer Norton, or Waterside Road, in Westfield, please get in touch.”
For advice on how to keep your property safe from would-be burglars, visit our website for some crime prevention advice.
If you can aid us in our enquiries, please call 101 and quote the appropriate reference for the road you are calling about: 5224226002 (Holly Walk), 5224225890 (Beauchamp Avenue) or 5224225639 (Waterside Road).
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.