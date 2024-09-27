Avon and Somerset Dementia Safeguarding Scheme earns new recognition for life-saving work

Avon and Somerset Police’s pioneering Dementia Safeguarding Scheme has been awarded the prestigious ‘Gold Level’ accolade by the Bristol Dementia Action Alliance (BDAA) at their annual awards ceremony.

Launched in 2015 by Inspector Stuart King, the Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, also known as the Herbert Protocol, has seen tremendous success in safeguarding vulnerable people living with dementia, thanks to its innovative approach and use of cutting-edge technology.

The scheme enables families to upload critical information about their loved ones, including former addresses and photos, into a secure database accessible to police in the event of a missing person search.

Thanks to funding from partners including Bristol Water and Wessex Water, wearable assistance devices are available through the scheme free of charge. These include GPS trackers, supplied by Somerset-based company MindMe, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) wristbands, lanyards and tags, which store the wearer’s vital information. Featuring the symbolic Forget Me Not flower, these allow emergency responders and members of the public to access essential information via smartphone, helping to return those in need to safety.

From November 2024, the scheme will incorporate Bluetooth locating devices, offering another layer of protection for the 1,600+ people already safeguarded through the initiative.

Insp. Stuart King, centre, receiving his award with presenter Joe Sims (L) and Tony Hall, Chair of BDAA (R)

Inspector Stuart King, who established the scheme, was also personally recognised with a ‘Gold Level’ award for his leadership and ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the community. His expertise has been instrumental in helping other police forces across the UK and internationally adopt the scheme.

Community Impact

Kate, from Bristol, whose husband John is living with Alzheimer’s, shared her positive experience of the scheme.

“I responded to a Facebook post to apply for registration on the safeguarding scheme for my husband who has Alzheimer’s – a fluke really, as I am not a frequent user of Facebook,” she explained.

“About five days after the acceptance had come back with a yellow jacket tag, John went out and got a bit muddled as to where he was and how to get back home. When I returned home and found he wasn’t in, I walked all round our usual routes, going into the cafes and places he might go to, showing his photo, and going in reverse direction hoping to meet him.

“Just as I thinking I needed to call in the cavalry and wondering what number I should ring, I saw a police car go tearing past, and wondered …. before I got a chance to ring the police I got a phone call from an officer. She was ringing me as the contact on the safeguarding register.

“Two members of the public had found John and contacted the police. They were able to find him on the register and call me.

“The most amazing thing for me was that he had only been registered for about five days. And he was brought back home within about five minutes!

I tell everyone at any dementia or carers group I go to that they should get whoever it is they are caring for registered.”

The Dementia Safeguarding Scheme continues to receive national and international acclaim. In 2024, leading Professor of Dementia Research, Michael Hornberger, assessed the initiative and confirmed its effectiveness in reducing missing incidents by over 80% for people living with dementia.

Families and carers of people living with dementia are encouraged to register their loved ones via the Avon and Somerset Police website. The scheme remains free of charge, thanks to the generous support of sponsors like Bristol Water, Wessex Water, Mindme, and BDAA.

For more information, visit: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/dss. You can also visit the Avon and Somerset Dementia Forum on Facebook.