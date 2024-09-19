CCTV released following sexual assault at Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone officers wish to speak to in connection with a sexual offence in Bristol city centre.

He is described as Black, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, wearing black trousers, a black jumper with white writing and a black beanie hat with a white circular logo.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which can aid their enquiries into the incident which occurred at a nightclub on Bristol’s waterfront on Wednesday 26 June.

At around 1.50am at Przym Nightclub, a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately.