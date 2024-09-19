CCTV released following sexual assault at Bristol nightclub
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone officers wish to speak to in connection with a sexual offence in Bristol city centre.
He is described as Black, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, wearing black trousers, a black jumper with white writing and a black beanie hat with a white circular logo.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information which can aid their enquiries into the incident which occurred at a nightclub on Bristol’s waterfront on Wednesday 26 June.
At around 1.50am at Przym Nightclub, a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who touched her inappropriately.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224162031, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.