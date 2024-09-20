Appeal for information to trace Yeovil man not seen since August

We’re appealing for help to trace Michael Wheeler, 37, of Yeovil, after serious concerns for his welfare were raised on Monday 16 September.

Officers have been unable to find Michael to check on him and it seems he has not been home or in contact with anyone since 24 August.

His car was recovered after being found abandoned in the town. He has not been in touch with family or friends and has missed several regular appointments, as well as failing to appear at a court hearing for a motoring offence, which has resulted in his being circulated as wanted.

He is described as white, male, and about 6ft tall.

As part of the investigation, searches are being carried out at Ham Hill, Stoke sub Hamdon, and at addresses in Yeovil and Crewkerne.

If you have seen or heard from Michael since Saturday 24 August, or have any information about his whereabouts we want to hear from you.