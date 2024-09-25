Police officer due in court after being charged with sexual offences

A police officer will appear in court after being charged with sexual offences.

Stephen Phipps, aged 43, who is based in Bridgwater, will appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 26 September) after being charged with one count each of rape, sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

An investigation was launched in February 2023 after the incident was reported to police by the victim. The officer was arrested and immediately suspended from duty while the investigation was carried out. He was not on duty at the time the alleged offences took place.