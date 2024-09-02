Renewed appeal to find Jack O’Sullivan, 23, six months on

Today (Monday 2 September) marks six months since the disappearance of 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan in Bristol.

Jack, from North Somerset, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 2 March after he attended a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol.

The last likely sighting of Jack was at 3.38am walking down Bennett Way slip road, heading back towards Bristol city centre.

Since his disappearance, more than 20 different Avon and Somerset teams and departments have been involved in the investigation.

They have additionally been supported by other agencies and emergency services, such as the fire and ambulance service, National Police Air Service (NPAS), RNLI, HM Coastguard and independent search and digital experts.

Since the start of the investigation six months ago there has been:

More than 100 hours of CCTV collated and reviewed multiple times by different officers

More than 200 hours of searches on the river and the surrounding banks by the police dive team

Mounted police searches from Bristol City Centre to Flax Bourton, including the Ashton Court estate and Long Ashton.

More than 40 land searches

Our drone unit has been deployed 16 times during the searches carried out to date.

Almost 100 calls from the public with possible sightings

Eight media appeals issued

The investigation into Jack’s disappearance is still ongoing, with further searches planned following information and advice received from other law enforcement agencies.

In June, we received a complaint through our Professional Standards Department regarding areas of concern raised by the Jack’s family.

We made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who responded stating it was appropriate for a local investigation carried out by investigators in our Professional Standards Department (PSD).

The investigation into the complaint continues and we will update Jack’s family first when the report is finalised.

A map of the confirmed route Jack took (green) and the two possible sightings from CCTV (red).