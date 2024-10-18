Appeal for witnesses after two people assaulted in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after two people were assaulted during an incident in Bristol.

At about midday on Saturday 5 October, a woman was assaulted by another woman in Gatehouse Avenue, Hartcliffe. She suffered bruising and a bite injury.

A man tried to intervene, but he was also assaulted and suffered an injury to his head.

Both victims needed treatment at hospital.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing actual bodily harm, and she’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

If you saw this incident, or have any other relevant information or mobile phone/doorbell footage, please contact us.